National Pressed Club

Although I have been a working journalist on and off since 1999 (Katapat: Mayor Fred Lim on ABS-CBN, DWAN Radio, Barako) and lately quite regularly (DWIZ and TV 23 since 2017, the Philippine Star since 2016 and now this leading broadsheet), I am a new member of the National Press Club (NPC).

Thus, I had no intention (yet) of wading into the administrative affairs of the NPC — until lately. The trigger was the sad plaint of an old and close friend that he was bullied into withdrawing his candidacy for NPC director. From our maudlin conversation, I also received a crash course on some problems besetting the NPC.

Being a premiere sawsawero (busybody), I was appalled — to be candid about it — as to why members of an organization dedicated to free expression would pressure a member not to run in a free election. With a mixture of righteous indignation, a desire to vindicate a loyal friend, and curiosity (forgetting that this oftentimes kills the cat), I filed my certificate of candidacy for director at the last minute.

I had barely three weeks to campaign (many of my rivals had been at it for more than a year), and teaming up with other independent candidates, we made the rounds of other press organizations affiliated with the NPC. It was eye-opening listening to many in the grassroots, although that is another story for another column. At any rate, two of us made it through the skin of our teeth. A multitude of gratitude to all those who supported us against all odds. You all are the hope for the future of the NPC.

The late President Jose Laurel, in one of his many treatises on government, once said that the essence and philosophy behind periodic elections is renewal. While I have nothing personal against any of the long-serving officials of the NPC, some of whom are friends, while the others I barely know, the practice of rotating positions amongst themselves and, worse, working jointly to stifle any perceived threats to their reelection cannot be good.

Continuity is one thing, but stagnation is another, and not in a desirable way. If the NPC is to keep its organization fresh, and to allow the younger mediamen to grow into positions of leadership, term limits for certain positions must be introduced.

Another thing that cannot be overemphasized is inclusivity. The group is, after all, called the NATIONAL Press Club, as in the entire country. There must therefore be greater efforts at making it easier for those outside of Metro Manila to participate, to make them feel that they truly belong, especially during general assemblies.

In this digital age, online voting must be instituted to allow those in the other regions of the country, and those aged lifetime members, who cannot travel to Manila to make their voices heard. It would not do the NPC any good to become Manila-centric. The by-laws must be amended to expand the officialdom to include assistant vice presidents for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, and to make the selection of directors regional.

After all, with the rapid increase in media membership, 10 directors cannot pretend to represent the interests of all journalists in the entire length and breadth of the country.

The rules should also be updated to let social media practitioners become NPC members. It cannot be denied that these people are no less part of the Fourth Estate than we who are in traditional media. In fact, some of them have greater reach than even the big institutional media outfits.

The reforms should come sooner rather than later. The NPC is pressed for time to regain past glories.