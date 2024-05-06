Muntinlupa defies heat with free water

Residents of Muntinlupa City will get what counts most during the long dry spell, free drinking water.

As the heat index continues to rise, the Muntinlupa city government moved to safeguard the health and well-being of its residents through the “Libreng Inuming Tubig to Beat the Heat” campaign.

“Water was provided to communities with high population density and those with high foot traffic to help commuters, drivers and workers,” Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

The city has set up six distribution points provided with mobile water dispensers which are Laguerta, Plaza Central, Soldiers Hills Outpost, Alabang Central Market, Alabang Terminal and Upper Sucat Police Station.

Ice was also provided by 1Munti Party. Trained personnel are present at each station to assist citizens and ensure the quality of the water provided. Hygiene and safety protocols were strictly followed.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the initiative to stay hydrated during the sweltering summer days. The City Government of Muntinlupa remains dedicated to providing essential services that enhance the quality of life for all its citizens.