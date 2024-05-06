MPD seizes over P580K worth of marijuana, shabu

The Manila Police District (MPD) said it had seized over P580,000 worth of marijuana and shabu from multiple drug stings in the city from 28 April to 4 May.

The MPD, on Monday, reported that it had arrested 41 suspects in possession of 85.57 grams of shabu and 6.83 grams of marijuana with an estimated price value of P582,696.00.

A total of P7,550.00 bet money was also confiscated from illegal gambling activities involving 44 suspects.

Additionally, the MPD also arrested 65 individuals from its wanted persons list, while 14 firearms were seized from 14 arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, 1,525 violators of various city ordinances and special laws, including smoking and drinking in public places, were also apprehended.

Other city ordinances with arrested violators include 139 obstructions, 1,292 half-naked individuals, 207 minors violating curfew, and two urinating in public.

Further, the MPD reported that there were 327 citations made for traffic law violations and 177 other city ordinances.

"The Manila Police District is committed to a proactive brand of policing and will be tenacious in our anti-criminality campaign to ensure public safety and public order in the city of Manila," PBGen. Arnold Thomas Ibay said.