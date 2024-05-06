MMDA clears Mabuhay Lanes amid QC logjam

In consonance with the partial closure of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover (southbound) in Quezon City, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) yesterday conducted another round of clearing operations along Mabuhay Lanes which serve as an alternate route.

MMDA general manager Undersecretary Procopio Lipana, MMDA assistant general manager for operations Assistant Secretary David Angelo Vargas, Traffic Discipline Office (TDO) director for enforcement Vic Nuñez, Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group (SCOG) head director Francisco Martinez, and Special Operations Group-Strike Force (SOG-SF) officer-in-charge Gabriel Go led the operations.

The clearing operations were implemented at the corner of Sgt. Esguerra Avenue and Scout Madrinan and Kamuning Road. The streets are part of the alternate routes for the flyover’s closure.

Personnel from the MMDA SOG-SF cleared the road of parked vehicles including private cars, taxis, and tricycles.

Further, illegal structures along the sidewalks were dismantled.

As of 6 May, 17 vehicle owners were apprehended and issued tickets, while five vehicles were towed.

Sidewalks must be cleared

The store owners were given a warning during a previous clearing operation in the area. Eateries were seen occupying the sidewalks on Sct. Madrinan.

Lipana reminded the public that sidewalks are for pedestrian mobility and safety.

“Sidewalks are not meant for vending. The sidewalks were built to be used by pedestrians,” Lipana said.

Lipana vowed that the MMDA will conduct intensified clearing operations on Mabuhay Lanes and other identified alternate routes to ensure that they are all passable to motorists.

The southbound lane of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover is closed to vehicular traffic from 1 May to 25 October for much-needed retrofitting and rehabilitation.