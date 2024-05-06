‘Gawad Edukampsyon’ fetes Muntinlupa

The local government of Muntinlupa bagged a Gawad Edukampsyon award for Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD)-Highly Urbanized City on 4 May.

According to the LGU, the city’s “Supplementary Programs on Early Stimulation (Development) and Promotion of Proper Health and Nutrition” program was the basis for the award.

Apart from Muntinlupa City, Quezon City, Iloilo City, the City of Manila and Cagayan de Oro City also received the award.

Caring for kids

Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said Muntinlupa will continue to provide excellent childhood care services for their city’s children.

“We want all children in Muntinlupa to be healthy, able to study and have good manners,” Biazon said.

The Gawad Edukampsyon Award is a nationwide program of REX Education where local governments are recognized for their contributions to implementing comprehensive and high-quality early care and development programs.