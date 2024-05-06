2 riders dead after Tondo mishap

Two riders died atter a motorcycle hit a trailer truck in Tondo, Manila early Monday morning.

The Manila Police District (MPD) said the incident happened about 12:20 a.m. along the northbound lane of Mel Lopez Boulevard corner Jacinto Street in Vitas, Tondo, Manila.

A Yamaha Sniper V2, ridden by alias “Richard,” and by unidentified back rider crashed into a V1 tractor with trailer driven by alias “Wakray.”

Incident involves tractor

Initial investigation disclosed that prior to the incident, the tractor was traversing northward of Mel Lopez Boulevard situated at the second lane from the innermost lane.

Upon reaching the corner of Jacinto Street, the motorcycle slowly drove to give way to an alleged pedestrian when the tractor’s rear right portion was bumped by the front of the motorcycle traveling on the same direction.

Due to the force of impact, the rider and its back rider were thrown off to the rear right portion of tractor and then fell onto cemented pavement, resulting to their instantaneous death.

The driver will face homicide and damage to property charges.