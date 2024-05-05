The third charm: Caltex Aseana City, Parañaque

Committed to its mission of bringing quality fuels and service closer to Filipinos, Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), continues to expand its network with the grand opening of its newest retail site in Aseana City, Parañaque.

Aseana City is a 204-hectare mixed-used business district, prominent for hotels, malls, and business establishments. As a growing community, this area is often bustling with residents and visitors and sees increasing traffic flow daily. By opening this new Caltex site, the third retail site in the area, Caltex helps enhance convenience for residents, businesses, and visitors, reducing the need to travel long distances for refueling.

This Caltex site is conveniently located near flagship developments such as Parqal Mall, the St. John Paul II Chapel, office buildings, and other institutions, enabling residents and visitors to quickly access Caltex’s products and services whenever needed.

As Caltex continuously grows its network, the brand creates more investment opportunities for interested investors to explore with Caltex. This new site stands as the third flagship retail site Caltex has opened for 2024. Before this, Caltex celebrated the consecutive grand openings of two flagship sites earlier this year at Milagrosa, Calamba, Laguna, and White Plains, Quezon City. Caltex aims to open more sites as the year progresses.

“We chose to partner with Caltex for the retail site in Aseana City because of their positive reputation in providing high-quality fuel and their well-established presence in the market. Caltex’s commitment to excellence aligns with our vision of building a master-planned community, ensuring that customers receive top-notch service and products,” said Edwin Michael Wenceslao, owner of the retail site.

Caltex‘s continuously growing network is a testament to its commitment to enhancing Filipinos’ lives by helping them reach their destinations through its accessible quality fuels and services. As it continues to open more sites and opportunities to investors, Caltex assures Filipinos that they can stay stress-free on the road and that enjoyment remains uninterrupted on every journey.

“With every new site, we can make memorable journeys attainable for Filipinos, particularly here in Aseana where many activities happen, either for business or leisure. We want to ensure that motorists will get to and from their destinations safely and seamlessly, so we continue to aim to open more sites this year. Every Filipino deserves a stress-free and memorable journey,” said Billy Liu, CPI country chairman and general manager.