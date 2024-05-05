Rotary Club of Bagumbayan-Manila awards Ten Outstanding OFWs

The Rotary Club of Bagumbayan-Manila (RCBM) recognized the Ten Outstanding Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) for 2024-2025 — the Club’s flagship project currently on its sixth year — during ceremonies held at the Midas and Casino Hotel in Pasay City on 11 April 2024.

Assisted by RCBM president Jojo Uy Ching, All-Star president (ASP)/past president (PP) Manny Inserto, chairman, PP Eric Marquez, past district governors Ernie Choa and Danny Yu, Board of Advisers, Manila Mayor Maria Sheilah "Honey" H. Lacuna-Pangan who was the Club’s guest of honor and speaker, awarded Plaques of Recognition to the awardees

RCBM director Bernie Ngo led the Invocation followed by past president (PP) Eric Marquez’s delivery of his Welcome Address, even as president Jojo Uy Ching introduced the guest of honor and speaker to the delight of more than 100 guests.

RCBM past district governor Robert Khoa gave his Inspirational Message while ASP/PP Manny Inserto, the chairman of this flagship project delivered the Closing Remarks.

The Ten Outstanding Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) were recognized by their invaluable contribution to nation building and economic development through their remittances, demonstrating exemplary leadership in community service, outstanding performance in their chosen fields, serving as Samaritans to their fellow workers and showing heroism to their countrymen and other nationalities.

The awardees

The awardees were Rodel Nacianceno a.k.a. Coco Martin, worker in Canada and now Hari ng Primetime — FPJ's Batang Quiapo; Dr. Dr. Joseph Berlin P. Juanzon, general manager of Bader Maintenance and Construction of the Kingdom of Bahrain and now Board of Regent of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM); Dr. Ronald P. Romero, head of logistics at TNT, United Arab Emirates and now Vice President for Academic Affairs at PLM; and Captain Rodel V. Mangaba, seaman and Master Mariner and now Panel of Examiner Marina for Major/Minor Patrons and Boat Captains.

Likewise honored were Evelyn R. Refugio, nurse in the United Arab Emirates; Leah de Guzman, Regional Finance Director PT Aluvindo Extrusion of Indonesia and now Chief Finance Officer of Telecom Meycauyan; Hope B. Francisco, Cost Accountant of Poly-Tech Maintenance and Industrial Operations Co., Ltd, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and now Assistant Finance Manager of AlliedKonsult Eco-Solution Corporation; and Engr. Cipriano P. Abdon, Metrology Engineer of Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory in Kuwait and now president of Asian Electrosystems Corporation.

Also among those cited by RCBM as this year’s outstanding OFWS were Captain Gerald L. Flora, seaman and Master Mariner and now Master of IMS Japan Chemical Tanker Vessel; and Roseller I. Martinez, Auto Mechanic Supervisor of Micron Precision Tooling Ltd., Thailand and Toyota Motors UBO, Japan who currently runs a business maintaining 2-wheel and 4-wheel cars.

The evening’s Masters of Ceremony were past presidents Juanito Kaw and Richard Chua Chiaco.