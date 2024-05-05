RC Makati, RC Taoyuan partner to support Dualtech scholars

The Rotary Club of Taoyuan visited Manila in March to join the Rotary Club of Makati’s celebration of its charter anniversary.

Members of RC Taoyuan left with luggages full of happy memories, apart from etching a mark that will forever be remembered. RC Makati and RC Taoyuan have come together in an inspiring display of international collaboration to support Dualtech scholars in the Philippines, highlighting the global impact of Rotary's mission.

The partnership between the two Rotary clubs began during the visit of an 18-member delegation from RC Taoyuan, led by president Fred, to celebrate RC Makati's Charter Anniversary last March.

During said visit, RC Taoyuan generously donated $2,500 to RC Makati. RC Makati promptly wrote to RC Taoyuan, expressing gratitude for the donation and proposing to use it to fund additional scholars for Dualtech.

Matching RC Taoyuan’s donation

RC Makati also pledged to match RC Taoyuan's donation, effectively doubling the impact of their generosity.

Dualtech is a not-for-profit technical vocational school preparing young people for employment in industrial firms.

On 23 April RC Makati officially turned over the scholarship funds amounting to P325,000 ($5,900) to Dualtech.

The amount includes the $2,500 donation from RC Taoyuan.

Thanks to this partnership, five new scholars — Jameel Marcus Garcia, 22, from Batangas; Janrick Paul Espiritu, 18, from Laguna; Gener Valdez, 18, from Cavite; John Mario Alojado, 20, from Laguna; and Julius Nacario, 19, from Laguna — will be able to pursue their education at Dualtech, with two of them directly sponsored by RC Taoyuan.

Dualtech's program consists of a rigorous two-year technical education course, including a six-month Electromechanics course and an 18-month on-the-job training that involves real work experiences with partner companies, often culminating in job offers.

This holistic approach goes beyond mere employment; it instills self-sufficiency and economic empowerment among graduates, ensuring their long-term success.

Scholarship program components

The scholarship program covers various components, such as tuition fees, boarding house accommodation and meals for six months, uniforms, ID cards, insurance and medical examinations.

This collaboration exemplifies Rotary's core values of service and fellowship on an international scale.

By working together across borders, RC Makati and RC Taoyuan have not only provided educational opportunities for deserving students but also strengthened the bonds of friendship and goodwill between their respective clubs.

This partnership serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that can be achieved when people come together to make a difference in the world.