QCPD narc bust nets 2

The Quezon City Police District Fairview Police Station (PS-5) arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Barangay Greater Fairview over the weekend.

P/Lt. Col. Morgan Aguilar, PS-5 commander, identified the suspects as Jayson Erguiza, 29, of Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City; and Mark Anthony Dizon, 31, of Barangay Ampid 1, San Mateo, Rizal.

Aguilar said a concerned citizen tipped off police about the alleged illegal drug activity of the suspects. Following the tip, a buy-bust operation was conducted at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, along Valiant Street, Barangay Greater Fairview.

“An undercover officer purchased P7,300 worth of shabu from the suspects,” Aguilar said. “After the pre-arranged signal, the suspects were apprehended.”

Authorities seized approximately 30 grams of shabu with a street value of P204,000, two black pouches, two cellular phones, and the buy-bust money.

Erguiza and Dizon will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.