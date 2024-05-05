Phl positioning as top cruise destination

The highly anticipated Cruise Travel Tourism and Maritime Careers Convention 2024, slated from 11 to 12 June 2024 at the SMX Convention Center, is expected to bring opportunities to the country’s seafarers.

According to Rachelle Bataclan Lopez, president and CEO of the WMOC Group of Companies, the event aims to establish the Philippines as a premier cruise destination in Southeast Asia while creating job opportunities for Filipinos in the maritime, tourism, hospitality and cruise sectors.

With the expo predicting benefits for all parties involved, from stakeholders to local communities, the Expo Maritime Philippines provides a platform to showcase products, services, and expertise of the Philippine tourism and maritime industry, thereby exposing participating booths to a broader audience.

Representatives of the Department of Tourism and the Department of Transportation will attend the forum.

“The Cruise Travel Tourism and Maritime Careers Convention showcases the country’s assets, attracts cruise operators, and fosters maritime workforce development. It promotes diverse maritime careers, encouraging talent retention and industry growth,” she said.

She added that foreign and regional cruise operators have been invited to catch on to the developments and programs making the Philippines an attractive and exciting destination for cruise shipping in Asia.

“Officials and leaders of local government units (LGUs) of premier tourist sites who are intently working to further develop and promote the places of interest in their localities have readily agreed to support and actively participate in the Convention by unveiling the unique brand of Philippine tourism,” she said.

Tourist magnets

“The country’s Boracay Beach and El Nido in Palawan have been topping the list of the most enthralling beaches in the world and have hosted droves of tourists, divers, and water sports enthusiasts, many of whom expressed the desire to come back,” she added.

Lopez emphasized that collaboration between and among the government and stakeholders is key in achieving the tourism targets, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledges as an important factor toward economic development.

According to Lopez, there was a consensus among the private sector representatives that for Philippine cruise shipping to prosper, high-level commitment from the government is crucial, especially in putting together a competitive yet well-organized cruise tourism landscape.

“It provides a venue to roll out the infrastructure makeover, which is taking place across the country. The chains of hotel and lodging facilities are all aimed at making travelers and guests experience pleasant and comfortable sojourns in the archipelago, which will be a main feature of the exhibit during the convention,” Lopez said.

The WMOC official also assured that the expo will boost the government’s campaign to enhance Filipinos’ awareness of the archipelagic character of their country.

“By exploring the country through a cruise, Filipinos will gain a wider understanding of the various dimensions of the archipelago, which will contribute to their recognition of the maritime interests of the Philippines,” she said.

Hospitality institute

Last month, Lopez visited Taiwan and met Dr. Hazel Habito Javier of the Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan to present the objectives of the expo.

Lopez also introduced the soon-to-be-launched Worldwide Maritime Hospitality Institute, which will offer a wide range of courses to upcoming international-minded professionals who want to focus on careers in the cruise industry, especially those who want to work in cruise ships.

“Once it is launched, the Institute will provide world-class education and practical training to its students so that they can pursue and reach their dreams with the latest trends, practices, and knowledge that are required to have an edge in the international market, especially for those aiming for cruise liners,” she said.

Further, Lopez said the Institute will also equip students with top-notch skills and competency programs.

“The Institute is set to launch later in 2024, and once it does, it will provide its students with all the necessary training for getting successful careers. Our vision extends beyond tourism, as we also aim to revolutionize the cruise industry education, thereby contributing to the success of the Philippines’ blue economy,” she said.