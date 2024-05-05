Marcos: Food nourishes the soul

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. highlighted the potential of Filipino cuisine to drive tourism in a recent vlog, according to a report of the Philippine News Agency.

In a video shared on social media Sunday, Marcos emphasized the unique flavors and regional diversity of Filipino food, calling it a distinguishing aspect of Filipino culture.

“We’re very hospitable,” Marcos said. “What is our best gift to our guests? Delicious Filipino food. At times, untouched food is wrapped and given to our guests so they have something to eat on their trip. That’s the Filipino habit.”

“Cuisine and hospitality have become such important parts of our life,” he added.

The President pointed out that Filipino cuisine’s regional variations offer a flavorful journey for visitors, contributing to a lasting culinary legacy.

“They call it gastronomic tourism because food really attracts tourists,” Marcos said. “Food does not only feed the stomach, they say, it also feeds the soul.”

He shared his favorite Ilocano dishes, including dinardaraan (pork blood stew), bagnet (deep-fried pork belly), empanada (fried turnovers with fillings), and kilawin (sliced meat or seafood with lemon and vinegar, usually served as an appetizer).

Marcos Jr. also urged Filipinos to promote the country’s rich culture and culinary heritage, recognizing the contribution of local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to the economy.

“We will continue to support our local food and products,” Marcos Jr. said. “Let’s support our MSMEs.”

“To our overseas Filipino workers, continue promoting Filipino food to your foreign friends and invite them to visit here in the Philippines,” he concluded.