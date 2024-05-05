German Embassy Manila chooses the Audi Q7

Embodying this is the German Embassy Manila’s latest vehicle — the Audi Q7.

The full-size, seven-seat Audi Q7 is recognized with the highest safety ratings from the world’s most authoritative organizations. The model was awarded a five-star score by the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), a non-profit group evaluating vehicle safety performance. In Euro NCAP tests, the Audi Q7 was rated highly in occupant protection and driver-assist technologies.

It is also among the latest Audi SUVs to receive a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the USA’s foremost organization dedicated to evaluating vehicles’ safety. Among other features, the IIHS cited the Audi Q7’s HD Matrix LED headlights that can intelligently adjust to enhance visibility in any condition while also eliminating glare for oncoming drivers.

Besides being safe, the Audi Q7 is luxurious and practical. It is longer than any of its direct competitors, providing more headroom and elbow room. Its cabin has three rows of seats, all of which can individually slide forwards or backwards. Power-latching and soft-closing doors, a large luggage space, and numerous storage compartments are some of its useful features.

The latest Audi Q7’s exterior is distinguished by design elements that make the full-size SUV look even more imposing. It is characterized by a large Singleframe grille with bolder vertical slats, redesigned side air inlets, and more expressive elements on the side to underscore the model’s ground clearance. LED taillights and 20-inch cast aluminum wheels in 5-V spoke turbine design further polish its styling.

Powering the Audi Q7 is a 3.0-liter TDI V6 turbocharged diesel engine that outputs 286 hp and 600 Nm. Matched to this are the eight-speed tiptronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system. A mild hybrid system aids efficiency by recovering energy during braking, which is then used to let the vehicle momentarily coast with its engine switched off.

The Audi Q7 is available at Audi dealerships in Greenhills, Bonifacio Global City, Westgate, Alabang, and SM City Seaside Cebu. For more information, please call 09178361379.