Elderly woman dies in Ermita fire

An 86-year-old woman died in a residential fire at L. Guerrero Street, Ermita, Manila on Sunday morning, according to a report from the Manila Police District (MPD).

The fire started at the victim’s two-story house, the MPD added.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire reached first alarm at 9:37 a.m., and was escalated to the second alarm at 9:46 a.m.

The blaze was declared under control at 10:55 a.m. and was extinguished at 11:07 a.m.

According to the son of the victim, he was inside the bathroom when he smelled smoke and discovered that their living room was burning.

He said he immediately went out of the house, but tried to go back to rescue his mother, who was inside her bedroom. But the fire had already spread quickly at that point, he said.

Probers are still investigating the cause and the amount of damage resulting from the fire.