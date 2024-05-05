Driving in freedom

Continuing its legacy of freedom and adventure, the Jeep Wrangler lineup is one of the Philippines’ favorite 4x4 vehicles, blending the unparalleled reliability and durability of the world’s toughest cars with the comfort, convenience, and technology you’d expect from a market leader.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler lineup has been designed and engineered to deliver even more of what has made the Wrangler a true global icon in the off-road SUV segment, including legendary capability, class-leading versatility, and advanced safety features.

With its signature commanding road presence, the Sport boasts a slicker updated front fascia. Upfront, the model features a Molded Black Front Bumper, fully illuminated with LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Front Fog Lamps, LED Premium Reflector Headlamps, Automatic Headlamps, and Headlamp Off Time Delay.

On the side, the classic signature Matte Black Jeep Badge is found, together with the Wrangler Decal, Black Door Handles, Black Exterior Mirrors.

The model also gains a new cutting-edge 17-inch Gray All-Aluminum Wheels, paired with 245/75 R17 All-Terrain Tires, so you may go straight to Off-Roading as soon as your roll off the showroom floor.

At the back, it is equipped with Rear Window Wiper / Washer, Full Size Spare Tire, and is illuminated by a set of LED Tail Lamps.

On top of the Wrangler Unlimited Sport is its Integrated Window Antenna and Black 3-Piece Hard Top that may be removed to experience the Jeep brand’s signature open-air freedom for the most thrilling off-roading.

Under the hood, this model is powered by a high performing 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine, mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission that produces maximum power of 268HP @ 5,250RPM and 400NM @ 3,000RPM torque with its well-known 4x4 capabilities.

With the Jeep brand known as a powerful 4x4 nameplate across the globe, this returning model is completely ready with its Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System, the Dana M186 Front Axle, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Conventional Differential Front Axle w/ Disconnect, Conventional Differential Rear Axle, Transmission Skid Plate, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, and Fuel Tank Skid Plate.

The new Wrangler is well-equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go.

Step inside and be welcomed with the Sport’s refined interior that is loaded with sophisticated features and technology, presented with good ergonomics for the maximum Jeep functionality and versatility. The model’s heritage-inspired center stack features a clean, sculpted form that complements the horizontal dashboard design. A wrapped instrument panel features new soft-touch surfaces, in fabric or polyurethane, with contrast accent stitching.

An all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen — the most advanced and largest display ever offered on Wrangler — houses the fifth-generation award-winning Uconnect 5 system that sits prominently atop the center stack. It is situated right above the new slim rectangular inboard air vent, while the outboard air vents retain their signature circular shape.

Uconnect 5 delivers operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. By using an Android operating system and over-the-air (OTA) updates, Uconnect 5 brings flexibility that will allow the system to continuously evolve to offer new content, features, and services — both containing auto temperature control.

The new Wrangler is well-equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with standard USB Type C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. Standard 12-volt accessory outlets are also found in the center console and cargo area of the new Wrangler.

From the driver’s perspective, a functional driving experience is offered with the model’s 7-inch TFT Color Display Driver’s Cluster, Driver Height Adjuster Seat, Manual Adjust 6-Way & Lumbar 2-way for your customized seating preference. It also offers optimized comfort and convenience with its Heated Steering Wheel, paired with its Mounted Audio Controls, enabling the driver to adjust the audio volume or move on to the next song on his playlist while controlling the steering wheel.

A cabin that is a class above with premium standard features for comfort and convenience, other creature comforts include Cloth Bucket Seats, Driver & Passenger Assist Handles, Heated Front Seats, 4-Way Manual Adjust Seat (Front Passenger), Illuminated Cupholders, Power Windows (with 1-touch down for both front), Auxiliary 12V Rear Power Outlet, Rear Window Defroster, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, and Torx Tool Kit that comes handy for the road trip.

Sound trip jammings inside the cabin during the drives also continue to be enjoyable with its signature 9-Speaker Alpine Premium Audio System.

On top of these, the Remote Start System is available to allow the driver to start the engine with just a press of a button from the key fob.