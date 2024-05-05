Cebu Customs surpasses April target

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) of the Port of Cebu surpassed its April revenue target by 5 percent.

Cebu Customs District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales in a statement said the actual collection was P4.074 billion as against P3.880-billion target or a surplus of P194.191 million.

He cited that the achievement underscores the dedication and teamwork of the entire Port of Cebu staff.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the hardworking employees of the Port of Cebu for their outstanding performance in surpassing our revenue collection target for April 2024. This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without their unwavering support and dedication,” Rosales added.

From January to March, the Port of Cebu had an actual revenue collections of more than P12 billion.