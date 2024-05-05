Borje highlights importance of SDG collaboration

Involving and supporting both local government units (LGUs) and the private sector in the climate and sustainability agenda are important to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the head of the Climate Change Commission (CCC) said at the recent Global Good Governance (3G) Summit held in Manila on 29 April.

“The LGUs are one of the most important actors in achieving our targets for climate resiliency and smartness. After all, they are at the frontlines of climate change, which is why it’s critical that we provide them capacity and technical assistance through our different frameworks and programs,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Secretary Robert E.A. Borje.

“Likewise, partnership with the private sector is essential if we want to successfully attain all the goals and plans that we have as part of our mission to bring sustainability and climate resiliency to the Philippines. We want to make sure that we set up the private sector to succeed in their sustainability and climate change formulation, and engagement with the government,” he added.

Borje also emphasized the monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for the national plans and frameworks such as measurement reporting and evaluation, monitoring, evaluation, assessment, and learning, and sustainability reporting guidelines and sustainability reporting for the private sector.

Organized by Cambridge IFA — a financial services intelligence house based in the United Kingdom, and hosted by the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission, this year’s 3G Summit aimed to explore the crucial intersection between effective governance and the achievement of SDGs.