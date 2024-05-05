7,300 QC residents aided

The Quezon City Police District reported Sunday that it conducted a series of successful community outreach programs for over 7,300 residents.

The initiatives were conducted in collaboration with the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB), Police Stations 1 to 16, and various advocacy groups.

The programs included lectures, food distribution, livelihood programs, clean-up drives, tree planting activities, dialogues, and the distribution of informational materials.

During the events, the Community Affairs Section held informative sessions on topics such as Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, drug awareness, crime prevention, the Safe Spaces Act, human rights, gender sensitivity, and anti-bullying. Additionally, livelihood programs, tree planting, and clean-up drives were organized, with participants receiving informational materials, food packs and hot meals.