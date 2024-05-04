Remulla lauds DoJ prosecutors as justice prevails for Navarro

In a monumental victory for justice, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has secured the conviction of those responsible for the serious illegal detention and ransom of beloved actor and TV host Vhong Navarro.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla lauded Antipolo City Prosecutor Mari Elvira B. Herrera, Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Hazel C. Decena-Valdez, and Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia L. Torrevillas for successfully prosecuting the case.

In a 94-page Judgment dated 2 May, Presiding Judge Mariam G. Bien of the Taguig City Regional Trial Court-Branch 153 found Cornejo et al. guilty beyond reasonable doubt of serious illegal detention with ransom and sentenced them to the penalty of reclusion perpetua.

“This conviction is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our prosecutors. The DJ will always serve as a beacon of hope for victims of injustice, reaffirming our commitment to the people that justice will be enforced to or against anyone regardless of social status, fame, power, or wealth,” Remulla said.

The court did not believe the accused’s defense that they performed a citizen’s arrest on Vhong Navarro after the latter supposedly attempted to rape Cornejo in the condominium unit.

“No less than the Supreme Court found credence on Cornejo’s story of rape,” the court said.

During the promulgation of the decision, only accused Deniece Cornejo and Ferdinand Guerrero were present.

It can be recalled that in 2014, the DoJ, through the prosecution panel charged the accused for conspiring to detain Navarro in a condominium unit in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. While being deprived of his liberty, the accused inflicted serious physical injuries and, threatened to kill the victim and demanded money as a condition for his release.