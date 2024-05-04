MMDA deploys add’l enforcers

In response to the closure of the EDSA-Kamuning Flyover, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is stepping up its efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow in the area.

MMDA Acting Chairman, Atty. Romando Artes, announced that additional traffic enforcers will be deployed to guide motorists and other road users, and more directional and traffic signage will be installed to help them navigate alternate routes.

To further alleviate congestion, the MMDA will work with the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to have Edsa carousel buses utilize the service road daily from 11 pm. This move aims to facilitate uninterrupted retrofitting works on the flyover, which sees a significant daily traffic volume of both four-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles.

Data from the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center showed that 24,000 four-wheeled vehicles and 23,000 motorcycles traverse the southbound lanes of the flyover daily.

Collaborating with the Quezon City local government unit, the MMDA will continue its clearing operations on Mabuhay Lanes and other alternate routes to ensure they remain accessible. Artes emphasized the importance of barangay officials in assisting with clearing efforts and maintaining smooth traffic flow.

“Barangay officials will help in clearing alternate routes and ensuring smooth traffic flow in the area,” Artes said.

With the partial closure of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover for essential retrofitting and rehabilitation works, the MMDA has implemented traffic adjustments in the area.

Motorcycles are now directed to take alternative routes such as Scout Borromeo, Panay Avenue, Mother Ignacia Avenue, and Scout Albano, as they are no longer allowed on the EDSA-Kamuning service road.

As the MMDA works to manage traffic during this construction period, all motorists are encouraged to use the designated alternate routes to minimize congestion on the Kamuning service road.