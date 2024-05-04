Man held at NAIA for pending VAWC case

The Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) announced the apprehension of a 40-year-old male passenger bound for Taipei at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 last Friday.

The man was stopped from leaving the country because he has a pending case for violation of Republic Act 9262, commonly known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC) Act of 2004.

The arrest was executed by personnel from the Barbosa Police Station 14 and Aviation Security Unit NCR, acting on a warrant issued by Judge Olivia V. Escubio-Samar of the Regional Trial Court of Bulacan.

The warrant, with a recommended bail of P24,000, was served following proper procedures, including informing the suspect of his constitutional rights in a language he understood, and the utilization of an alternative recording device.

“We are sending a clear message to the public: No one is above the law. Individuals with warrants of arrest will be apprehended and held accountable for their offenses,” the police said.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP added it remains committed to tightening passenger checks and monitoring to apprehend individuals with pending criminal cases.