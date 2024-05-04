LTO apprehends 248 motor vehicles

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) reported the apprehension of 248 motor vehicles in April as it intensified its campaign against colorum vehicles and enforcement of traffic regulations nationwide.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II commended regional directors for their active support in the crackdown on colorum vehicles, aligning with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

“Our aggressive operation is also in line with the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to further intensify the drive for road safety, especially this month of May, which was declared as Road Safety Month,” Mendoza said.

Based on collated data from all regions, Mendoza said 84 vans were apprehended, mostly during anti-colorum operations, in which vans were used for public transport without the necessary permit from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Twenty trucks, 12 passenger jeepneys, and 10 buses were also apprehended, while 93 motorcycles were apprehended for various offenses.