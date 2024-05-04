DSWD assisting drivers impacted by PUVMP

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said over the weekend it stands ready to assist jeepney drivers impacted by the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Irene Dumlao, Assistant Secretary for the Disaster Response Management Group and DSWD spokesperson, said the department would assess affected drivers before offering aid.

“So far, we haven’t received any information, but of course, if anyone approaches us and requests assistance, the DSWD will respond immediately. Again, this will be subject to the assessment of our social workers to determine the appropriate help or interventions they need,” Dumlao said in Filipino.

Potential interventions include food or cash assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program and livelihood programs under the Sustainable Livelihood Program, Dumlao said, but eligibility requirements apply.

“If they meet the SLP’s eligibility requirements, they are part of our LISTAHANAN or members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, then they will be prioritized for assistance under the SLP,” Dumlao added.

The PUVMP aims to replace aging public utility vehicles, including jeepneys, with modern units.