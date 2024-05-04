Crackdown on smugglers, tax evaders, BoC urged

The United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) made a powerful statement on the birthday of Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio.

With a cake adorned with two crocodiles biting a container truck, symbolizing corruption within the agency, UFCC president Rodolfo “RJ” Javellana Jr. delivered a clear message: it’s time to crack down on tax evaders, smugglers, and economic saboteurs.

During a press conference in Quezon City Friday, Javellana highlighted the detrimental effects of rampant smuggling on the government’s ability to provide essential services to the people. He emphasized that smuggling contributes to the high prices of goods and the increasing burden of personal taxes on citizens.

“Because of rampant smuggling, our government could not afford to give our people the basic services. Smuggling also causes the increase in prices of basic commodities and even our income taxes so the government can have funds,” he said in Filipino.

He added: “Along with these are the prayers of the Filipino people that Mr. Rubio will be true to his mandate and work an effective campaign and programs against smuggling.”

The UFCC urged Rubio to lead an effective campaign to combat smuggling and hold tax evaders accountable for their actions.