101 softshell turtles, tarantulas seized

In a significant victory against the illegal wildlife trade, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced the successful apprehension and confiscation of 101 Chinese softshell turtles and a box of tarantulas in recent separate operations in Pasay City.

The illegal activities, which violate Republic Act 9147, were brought to light through the collaborative efforts of the DENR, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Customs.

The Chinese softshell turtles, a threatened species, were seized from a Chinese national engaged in unauthorized wildlife trade.

Based on surveillance and verified information, the operation led to the arrest of the suspect and his accomplices. Similarly, the box of tarantulas, concealed in plastic tubes, was intercepted at the Central Mail Exchange Center and traced back to a resident of Biñan, Laguna.

The confiscated wildlife items were transferred to the DENR Biodiversity Management Bureau for identification and safekeeping.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga has previously called on lawmakers to prioritize the passage of proposed measures to strengthen RA 9147, saying, “Sophisticated crimes need a sophisticated, robust, and science-based counter approach. Strengthening RA 9147 is a necessary step to further protect and conserve the country’s wildlife resources and their habitats.”

In amending the said law, Loyzaga proposed considering wildlife crime as a transnational offense, increasing fines and penalties for wildlife violations, expanding the role of other national government agencies and local government units to have more teeth in enforcing the wildlife law, and mandating government agencies to control and manage invasive alien species.