The First Lady’s Corner: FL backs Palace civil service bets

First Lady Liza Marcos has voiced her support for the Malacañang staff members who are preparing to take the Civil Service Exam in August.

The Civil Service Commission has announced that the application period for the career service exams-pen and paper tests will be from 13 May to 13 June, with the exam itself scheduled for 11 August.

In an Instagram photo on Friday, the First Lady could be seen giving Malacañang employees a morale boost, encouraging them to further their careers in the government service.

She emphasized the importance of the examination and commended the government employees for their dedication and hard work.

“Happy to support the hardworking staff of Malacañang Palace when they take the Civil Service Exam this August,” the First Lady wrote in the caption of her selfie with the Palace staff.

The Civil Service Exam is a competitive test administered by the Civil Service Commission designed to establish a merit-based system for hiring government officials and employees.

Passing the exam is a prerequisite for many positions in government.

The First Lady’s support comes at a crucial time when government workers are facing the pressures of both their daily responsibilities and exam preparations.

Marcos’s commitment to the welfare of the Palace staff has been well-received, with many employees expressing their gratitude for the encouragement and resources being provided.

“The First Lady’s support motivates us to do our best in the upcoming exam,” said one employee, who preferred to remain anonymous.