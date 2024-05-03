“Q & A time”

It is part two of our “You Ask, I Answer.” Truth be told, the answers are already out there. I simply make it more convenient for you by gathering them as culled from various interviews with health practitioners and experts as well as the latest research from credible sources. This, plus my own wealth of experience applying the principles of health and wellness.

Your most frequently asked questions include the following:

Q: Do I really need to take vitamin supplements? And if I should, what are they and when is the best time to take them?

There is no simple yes or no to this question. This is a highly-debatable topic. However, if you are a practical person, it seems only logical to take your vitamins if you do not get enough nutrients from the food you eat. This also means that you have to ensure good absorption, thus a healthy gut. Do you see where this is going? Everything is connected. The choices we make for our daily dietary consumption, how food is prepared, the process of digestion and the kind of lifestyle we lead – are all taken into consideration. If you rely heavily on fast food, or eat out regularly, I would advise you to take at least one multi-vitamin/mineral supplement daily plus an extra dosage of vitamin C.

The opposite camp believes that if you eat right, you can derive your nutrients from home-cooked food. And I agree. Then again, the question arises: How well do you cook your food? And are the nutrients preserved properly in the way your meals are prepared?

To simplify matters, it does not hurt to take a supplement that could augment your nutritional consumption. This plus a good probiotics and L- Glutamine to ensure better absorption should be able to prepare your gut properly for meal time.