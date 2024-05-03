“Q & A time”

It is part two of our “You Ask, I Answer.” Truth be told, the answers are already out there. I simply make it more convenient for you by gathering them as culled from various interviews with health practitioners and experts as well as the latest research from credible sources. This, plus my own wealth of experience applying the principles of health and wellness.
Your most frequently asked questions include the following:
Q: Do I really need to take vitamin supplements? And if I should, what are they and when is the best time to take them?
There is no simple yes or no to this question. This is a highly-debatable topic. However, if you are a practical person, it seems only logical to take your vitamins if you do not get enough nutrients from the food you eat. This also means that you have to ensure good absorption, thus a healthy gut. Do you see where this is going? Everything is connected. The choices we make for our daily dietary consumption, how food is prepared, the process of digestion and the kind of lifestyle we lead – are all taken into consideration. If you rely heavily on fast food, or eat out regularly, I would advise you to take at least one multi-vitamin/mineral supplement daily plus an extra dosage of vitamin C.
The opposite camp believes that if you eat right, you can derive your nutrients from home-cooked food. And I agree. Then again, the question arises: How well do you cook your food? And are the nutrients preserved properly in the way your meals are prepared?
To simplify matters, it does not hurt to take a supplement that could augment your nutritional consumption. This plus a good probiotics and L- Glutamine to ensure better absorption should be able to prepare your gut properly for meal time.
Your body needs : 13 vitamins
9 vitamins : water soluble - Vit C, B vitamins - 1,2,3,5,6,7,9,12,
4 vitamins : fat soluble - A, D, E, K
The best time to take vitamins is with a meal.
Q: Why is it so important to exercise?
One of the most important things you can do for yourself is to exercise.
It lowers your risk of certain diseases and helps keep your weight down. Is this good enough? Here are more reasons why you should get up and move that body of yours.
*Prevents developing type 2 diabetes
*improves blood circulation
*Lowers blood pressure
* Strengthens the heart
*Builds and strengthens bones ( especially weight-bearing exercises)
* Improves the quality of your life in preparation for entering your senior years.
Your goal is at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity a week. That’s roughly 22 minutes of moderate exercise a day.
When you consider the time you need to invest on exercise daily, it looks fairly easy. Right?
Q: Why am I suddenly so restless?
Restlessness happens to all of us. And this resolves itself through rest and relaxation. However, if your state of restlessness compromises the quality of life and disrupts your sleep, then you might want to consult a doctor. Sometimes our mental state will need addressing with the help of a therapist.
Here are some remedies you may consider doing.
*Mild exercise – start with simple brisk walking or light yoga. Exercise calms the mind and improves the mood.
* Unburden yourself – perhaps you are working too hard or taking on too many tasks. Time to lighten your load.
* Unresolved issues – you could have deep-seated issues that are starting to surface. This can catch you off-guard. Find a way to face them calmly.
* Talk to a friend. Sometimes a good talk helps to destress.
* Mineral deficiency – Check if your B/D vitamins and Magnesium levels are down. These could affect your mood.
*Better sleep. – Take melatonin and a relaxing tea like chamomile at night.
Affirmation: “I attract goodness in my life.”