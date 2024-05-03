PRO 1’s 4th most wanted falls

ROSARIO, La Union — Police in this province arrested the fourth most wanted person in Region 1 this week, Police Regional Office 1 (PRO 1) director P/ Brig. Gen. Lou Evangelista said yesterday.

The 21-year-old male suspect, a resident of Barangay 55-A, Barit-Pandan, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, was apprehended Wednesday in Rosario through a collaborative effort.

Participating units included operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Ilocos Norte Provincial Field Unit, intelligence operatives from Laoag City Police Station, the 114th Special Action Company of the 11th Special Action Battalion (SAB) Special Action Force, and the Provincial Intelligence Division Management Unit of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office.

Colonel Benigno Sumawang stated that the arrest was made based on a warrant for murder, docketed under Criminal Case 20450-13. The warrant carried no bail and was signed by Judge Johnson Valin Padre of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 13, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Following the arrest, the suspect was transported to the CIDG Ilocos Norte PFU for processing before being turned over to the appropriate court. Additionally, authorities updated the suspect’s status in the Philippine National Police’s Enhanced E-Warrant and National Police Clearance System.