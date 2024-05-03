Marcos wants more business agreements with SoKor

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wants the Philippines to have another business agreement with South Korea on top of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that both countries signed in September 2023 amid increased bilateral cooperation.

The Chief Executive said this during his first interview with Korean media outlet Maekyung Media Group Chairman Chang Dae-whan at the Malacañang Palace earlier this week.

In the interview, Marcos explained that he wants his country to have a business-friendly environment akin to other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"We are negotiating a separate future agreement with the Republic of Korea (...) to allow some of our products to be included in the reduced tariff products, and also we hope that we can negotiate with Korea, with South Korea better terms and we get on [the] ASEAN-Republic of Korea FTA," Marcos added.

Marcos likewise said he is expecting the Philippines and South Korea to ratify the FTA this year that the two countries had signed last September since both the Philippine Senate and the National Assembly of Korea still need to approve the agreement.

"I think we will get it done. I think we will get it ratified. It's important to us," Marcos said.

"I think one of the lessons we learned during the pandemic, and now after the pandemic is how important trade is, not just to be wealthy, but to be, to have the things that you need, that your people need. So, that's always the key for us, and no country succeeded by cutting itself off," Marcos added.

In 2022, trade between the two countries reached $17.5 billion, making it the fifth largest in ASEAN.

Korea has also signed FTAs with Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

The FTA is an agreement between two or more countries to make it easier for them to trade goods with each other.

When there is free trade, goods and services can be bought and sold across international lines with few or no restrictions from the government in the form of tariffs, quotas, subsidies, or bans.

Phl to export more fruits to SoKor

In the same interview, Marcos added that the country wants to export more "delicious fruits" to Korea.

Several reports mentioned that the prices of fruits and vegetables in Korea are much higher than in other countries.

Its fruit prices went up 36.9 percent from a year ago.

"I want to process delicious fruits in the Philippines well and deliver them to consumer tables around the world, including Korea," Marcos said.

"To this end, we plan to expand related infrastructure, including refrigeration transportation and global delivery networks," Marcos added.

Jang, for his part, said that Marcos' idea was a "good plan" as bananas and mangoes are popular in South Korea.

"As it is directly connected to increasingly important food security, it is very meaningful for the president to take care of agricultural productivity and food processing himself," Jang said.