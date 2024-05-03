Marcos to public, private sectors: Work together for the economy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the public and private sectors to work together to open up the economy since there are things the private groups do better than the government on port operations.

Marcos said this during his meeting with India-based Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ Ltd.) earlier this week, where APSEZ Ltd. Managing Director Karan Adani expressed his interest in developing ports in Bataan.

During the meeting, Marcos said the government is improving the country's gateways as his administration continues to open up the Philippine economy.

He added that he wants tourists, business visitors, and agricultural goods to get from one place to another affordably and reliably.

However, Marcos acknowledged that the government cannot do everything on its own.

He suggested that the private firms could start in the port and agriculture sector, where they can ship the commodities within the country before moving on to the foreign market.

"I always say in my speeches I consider the private sector a full partner in this — it's a 50/50 agreement. The government cannot do everything and there are many things that the private sector does better than government. So, we should recognize that," Marcos said.

Marcos then welcomed APSEZ expansion plans in the Philippines, as the latter saw stability in regulation and business environment under the Marcos administration.

"Your Excellency, as a private sector, what we always look for is stability. Stability in the regulation, stability in the environment that we are operating in. That is what, as you said, you are providing," Adani told Marcos.

Adani said that APSEZ Ltd. is looking at Bataan for its port development strategy and that it might be an excellent opportunity for the business.

The business wants to build a port that is 25 meters deep and can fit Panamax vessels.

On the other hand, the Adani Group wants to further invest into power, security, ports, and airports.

APSEZ Ltd., which was incorporated as Gujarat Adani Port Ltd. in May 1998, is one of the largest commercial port operators in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country.

Over 1,900 people work there.

Gautam Adani started the Adani Group in 1988. Its main office is in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. part of the Adani Group is APSEZ Ltd.

Its businesses include energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defense and aerospace, and airports.

It is made up of several publicly traded companies with a market value of more than US$242.73 billion.

There are more than 43,000 people working there.