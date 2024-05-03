Lacuna: P2K payout for Manila senior citizens to be given this month

A P2,000 payout for senior citizens in the capital city will be given this month, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan announced Friday.

"Ito po ang ating maliit na paraan para pasalamatan at ipadama ang pagmamahal sa ating mga magulang, lolo, at lola sa City of Manila. (This is our small way to thank and show love to our parents and grandparents in the City of Manila.)," Lacuna said.

The mayor held an advanced birthday celebration with nearly 300 senior citizens who, like her, are also May celebrants.

Lacuna's birthday is on 6 May.

A total of 284 senior citizens from all over the six districts of Manila came to celebrate with Lacuna.

Lacuna also expressed gratitude and excitement that next year, she will also be a senior citizen.

"Sa ngayon, sine-celebrate ko na rin as 60. Gusto ko ipaaala sa sarili ko na next year, senior citizen na din ako at tropa ko na din kayo. Meron na din akong OSCA [Office of Senior Citizen Affairs] card. (Right now, I'm celebrating turning 60. I want to remind myself that next year, I'll be a senior citizen too. I will also have an OSCA card.)," Lacuna said.

The senior citizens were fetched and taken home by buses and were given medicines, cakes, and other tokens, as birthday gifts from the mayor herself.