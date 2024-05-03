Journos can work sans fear — PCO, PTFoMS

Malacañang’s communications arm and media security task force assured on World Press Freedom Day that journalists can work without fear of violence or political retaliation in the Philippines in keeping with the country’s reputation as the “freest press” in Asia.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) issued separate messages on Friday as the Philippines sunk two spots to place 134th out of 180 countries in this year’s World Press Freedom Index.

Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) annual index on press freedom gave the Philippines a slightly lower score this year than in 2023 after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first six months in office had “loosened constraints on the media.”

In a statement, PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez said the Philippine media remained vibrant with more than 1,300 mainstream media outlets in the country.

Gutierrez,citing government data, said the country had 753 radio stations, 421 newspapers, 162 TV and cable stations, and 73 magazines as of July 2023.

He said the Philippine government’s “liberal” view of the internet is the main reason it’s hard to keep track of all the media outlets that are active on social media.

“These numbers debunk unsubstantiated claims that the press is under threat, being curtailed, or being suppressed in the country,” Gutierrez said.

In a separate statement, the PCO said it is committed to upholding the freedom and independence of the press while ensuring respect for and the protection of their rights.

“We recognize the myriad challenges journalists and media organizations confront as they carry out their vital duties. The (Marcos) administration remains steadfast in its endeavor to foster an environment where journalists can practice their profession free from fear of threats, reprisals, and violence,” the PCO said.

“Guided by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to defend press freedom, protect media workers, and support journalists in their mission to fight misinformation, disinformation, and malign influence, the PCO shall be a partner to a free, independent, and responsible press in ensuring that these commitments are delivered and sustained,” it said.