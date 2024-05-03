Governors vs BARMM leadership

The recent Serbisyong Inklusivo Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP)- initiated General Assembly in Marawi City was, by any measure, momentous and historic. I cannot recall a time in Moro history when elite Muslim political titans who hold sway over their respective turfs set aside tribal identity and parochial interests to come together to publicly express their unity and address the ills plaguing Moro society.

It was a first. And what a more propitious time than ahead of the forthcoming maiden parliamentary elections, whose ramifications, for better or worse, will be felt by the Muslims of today and tomorrow.

The election is a watershed that will show whether the Muslims will finally be liberated from the morass of political immaturity and the electoral maladies of the “3Gs” (guns, goons, and gold) that have defined them in the past and will march towards peace, socio-political evolvement, and economic autarky. They will pass a crucible that will show if they are worthy of the autonomy granted by the national government.

It was a fiesta-like scene festooned with cultural buntings and decorations. They came in droves — seasoned politicians, tyros, seniors, juniors, and women. Many wore uniform T-shirts emblazoned with “SIAP,” while the women leaders were resplendent in their cultural raiment. They braved the blistering heat of El Niño, packed to the rafters of the newly constructed 4,000-seat Marawi City Sarimanok Stadium in the heart of ground zero of the 2017 Marawi siege. Cool breezes gusting from the mythical Lake Lanao offered sporadic relief.

It was a sight to behold, and one could mistake it for a post-Ramadan shindig, if not for the entrance of known political bigwigs encircled by rings of bodyguards. Mayor Sultan Majul Gandamra, in his welcome remarks, could not help but express his pride and gratitude for his city having been chosen as the host venue for the monumental gathering of Muslim political “who’s who.”

They met in a grand manner to announce the formation of the Bangsamoro Grand Coalition, an aggrupation of the SIAP of Governor Bombit Adiong of Lanao del Sur; the SALAAM party of Governor Sakur Tan of Sulu; the Bangsamoro People’s Party of Representative Mujiv Hataman of Basilan; and the Al-Ittihad, UKB of husband and wife, Governor Mariam and TESDA Secretary Teng Mangudadatu of Maguindanao del Sur; while Governor Mang Sali of Tawi-Tawi sent a representative.

Conspicuously absent was Governor-designate Abdulraof Makakua of Maguindanao del Norte. His absence spoke volumes. He is affiliated with and is a protege of interim Minister Murad Ibrahim, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party chair whose relationship with the governors is below the ideal threshold. Political pundits claim there is an ongoing “cold war” between the leadership of the BARMM and the governors because of the supposed alienation of the latter from BARMM’s corridors of power.

The coalition will be in direct collision with the leadership of the BARMM, who will contest the parliamentary seats in the 12 May 2025 elections. And this early, knowing the electoral track records of the coalition leaders, the odds are stacked against any challenger.

Incidentally, President Marcos Jr., in his speech during the recent commemoration of the government-MILF Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, warned against those who would stand in the way of the first parliamentary election. Without meaning to be interpreted otherwise by the gadflies of the BARMM, he talked about a “better BARMM.”

The President’s speech writers did not anticipate this would convey a different meaning to some people. The governors’ coalition picked up the phrase and formed the “Better BARMM Motto,” or BBM, referring to President BongBong Marcos. Now, it has become the shibboleth of the coalition of governors. To slogan-driven electors, it means identifying with the president, whose influence over elections is crucial.

Meantime, let’s closely watch the unfolding events leading to the electoral battle royale. The coalition has not made known its bet for the Chief Minister. Casting misty eyes on the top office are Tausug political strongman, Sakur Tan, Maguindanaoan TESDA Secretary Teng Mangudadatu, and the Maranaws’ pride, indefatigable achiever Bombit Adiong.

Fasten your seatbelts, readers, as we traverse turbulent political environs.

