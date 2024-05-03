Ford the win!

The Ford Territory also maintained its top position in the small SUV segment with sales reaching 1,433 units for the first three months of the year.

“We are off to a strong start in 2024 and we thank our customers for their trust and loyalty, as well as our dealers and partners for their support to enhance the ownership experience,” shares Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines. “The second quarter will be a busy period for us as we continue to enrich the Filipino mobility lifestyle with our segment-leading vehicles and innovative service offerings.”

Enhancing the ownership experience

As part of its commitment to enhance the ownership experience, Ford introduced the Territory 5-Star Care Package, which allows customers getting the Territory Titanium to enjoy complimentary 5-year scheduled service plan (SSP) and 5-year emergency roadside assistance on top of the standard 5-year warranty and a P20,000 cash discount.

The SSP is a prepaid plan that protects customers from future parts and labor price increases on their periodic maintenance service (PMS). Meanwhile, Ford’s emergency roadside assistance gives owners access to 24/7 support, nationwide towing coverage, minor on-site repairs and other services. With Ford’s warranty, customers get access to a comprehensive service protection plan that covers parts and labor to repair over 1,000 key components.

The Territory Titanium X variant is also available with a P20,000 cash discount from 1 to 30 April 2024, on top of the standard 5-year warranty.

Ford Philippines also launched its Battery Program where customers can enjoy competitively-priced battery packages that start at P6,300. On top of this, customers can also get free labor on installation and extended warranty of up to 24 months. The program is available on EcoSport, Everest, Fiesta, Focus, Ranger and Territory until 30 June 2024.

Expanding North American-built vehicle line

As the Ford Explorer continues to gain popularity among customers, Ford Philippines is set to refresh and expand its North American-built vehicle line-up with the launch of the All-New Mustang in May and the All-New Bronco very soon. A sneak peek at the All-New Mustang took place last 17 April during the Mustang’s 60th anniversary. Customers can reserve the Explorer, All-New Mustang and All-New Bronco exclusively on Ford’s online reservation portal via ford.to/ReserveToday.

For more details, customers can visit the Ford Philippines website or a Ford dealer nearest them.