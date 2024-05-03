DPWH to undertake road reblocking, repairs

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will undertake reblocking and repairs on the following roads from 3 May 11 p.m. until 6 May 5 a.m.:

1. Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) San Juan City fronting Eco Oil, Basic Energy, Shell Gasoline Station, opposite White Plains Avenue (beside sidewalk), San Juan City;

2. EDSA Mandaluyong City Southbound before MRT Ortigas Station beside sidewalk/outer lane, Mandaluyong City;

3. Regalado Avenue Northbound going to Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City;

4. Regalado Avenue Northbound outer lane going to Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City;

5. Susano Road Novaliches between Heavenly and Joyville Drive, Quezon City;

6. G. Araneta Avenue, Del Monte Avenue to Mauban Street (2nd lane from the sidewalk), Quezon City;

7. Congressional Avenue Extension near corner T. M. Kalaw Street (truck lane), Quezon City;

8. Payatas Road, Samar Street to Leyte Street (outer lane), Quezon City;

9. Commonwealth Avenue, Luzon Avenue to Central (2nd lane from the sidewalk), Quezon City;

10. Tandang Sora Avenue from Commonwealth Avenue going C-5 after Peace Valley Street to Vic Valley, Quezon City; and

11. EDSA Southbound J. P. Rizal Avenue to Orense between Cloverleaf and Bernardino Street, Makati City.

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, 6 May.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.