DPWH to undertake road reblocking, repairs
Analy Labor
LATEST

DPWH to undertake road reblocking, repairs

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will undertake reblocking and repairs on the following roads from 3 May 11 p.m. until 6 May 5 a.m.:

1. Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) San Juan City fronting Eco Oil, Basic Energy, Shell Gasoline Station, opposite White Plains Avenue (beside sidewalk), San Juan City;

2. EDSA Mandaluyong City Southbound before MRT Ortigas Station beside sidewalk/outer lane, Mandaluyong City;

3. Regalado Avenue Northbound going to Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City;

4. Regalado Avenue Northbound outer lane going to Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City;

5. Susano Road Novaliches between Heavenly and Joyville Drive, Quezon City;

6. G. Araneta Avenue, Del Monte Avenue to Mauban Street (2nd lane from the sidewalk), Quezon City;

7. Congressional Avenue Extension near corner T. M. Kalaw Street (truck lane), Quezon City;

8. Payatas Road, Samar Street to Leyte Street (outer lane), Quezon City;

9. Commonwealth Avenue, Luzon Avenue to Central (2nd lane from the sidewalk), Quezon City;

10. Tandang Sora Avenue from Commonwealth Avenue going C-5 after Peace Valley Street to Vic Valley, Quezon City; and

11. EDSA Southbound J. P. Rizal Avenue to Orense between Cloverleaf and Bernardino Street, Makati City.

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, 6 May.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph