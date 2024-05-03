CBCP releases 'Oratio Imperata' for rain

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday released an "Oratio Imperata Ad Petendam Pluviam" or an Obligatory Prayer to Ask for Rain.

This follows the intense heat being experienced across the country.

"We are respectfully sending the text of the Oratio Imperata Ad Petendam Pluviam prepared by the Episcopal Commission on Liturgy (ECLit), for your consideration and use according to your pastoral discretion," CBCP Secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin said in a letter addressed to all Philippine archbishops and bishops.

In the said prayers, the bishops are asking the Lord to "grant us relief from the extreme heat."

"Send us rain to replenish our depleting water sources, to irrigate our fields, to stave off water and power shortages, and to provide water for our daily needs," the prayer read.

The CBCP has previously released Oratio Imperata for calamities like droughts and storms.

There was also a specific prayer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty-three areas in the countries are expected to experience "danger" level of heat index on Saturday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

A "danger" level of heat index is from 42°C to 51°C where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely, while heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, PAGASA is urging the public to limit the time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor, wear umbrellas, hats, and sleeved clothing outdoors, and schedule heavy-duty activities for the beginning or end of the day, when it's colder.

Around 130 local government units have declared a state of calamity over El Niño-induced droughts and extreme heat.