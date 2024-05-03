Bookworms’ Eden

Ayala Triangle in Makati City transformed into a book park buzzy with all manners of activities that promoted the joy of reading during the recently concluded Dia del Libro.

From fiction to nonfiction and poetry to prose, thousands of books were front and center like low-hanging fruits of new wisdom waiting to happen to any passer-by who was willing to take it.

Día del Libro featured Manila’s top bookstores and publishing houses that also sold a wide array of books at whopping discounts.

Each purchase came with a free rose as a nod to Spanish tradition of Dia del Libro.

First introduced in Manila by Instituto Cervantes in 2006, the tradition of Día del Libro began in Barcelona, Spain. The tradition is commemorated on St. George’s Day during which Spanish people exchange roses and books.

It also honors history’s two greatest writers: Miguel de Cervantes and William Shakespeare, who coincidentally died on 23 April 1616.

These significant incidents prompted Unesco to declare the date as “World Book and Copyright Day” to instill the love of reading among the youth, and to promote respect for the rights of authors over their works.

April also happens to be the birth month of the classical Filipino poet Francisco Balagtas.

Visitors also joined poetry recitals, free Spanish classes, book presentations, street art, games, exhibits, storytelling sessions, Spanish food.

The inauguration of the WTA Open Library revived at Ayala Triangle Gardens a space where books are exchanged altruistically.

The gardens was also enriched by the “Paseo de la Poesía:” a street adorned with Filipino, Spanish, and Latin American poems, where more than 100 authors shared verses weaving a tapestry of literary expression.

Instituto Cervantes also prepared “Dibujo Makati,” a drawing workshop conducted by the Spanish leading illustrator Enrique Flores.

Instituto, furthermore, challenged visitors to join a quixotic attempt: to handwrite Don Quixote de La Mancha. The final hand-written book was deposited in the Library of Instituto Cervantes.