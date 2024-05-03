Beware of dehydration

Aside from thirst, there are other more subtle signs that indicate that you’ve gone too long without water:

1. Headaches: Although the exact mechanism is not fully understood, dehydration may cause headaches by shifting fluid out of the brain, exerting pressure on the meninges, the protective layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The meninges can sense pain and the headache that occurs as a result could be a possible sign that you are water-deprived.

2. Bad breath (halitosis): Saliva helps combat oral bacteria responsible for bad breath. Dehydration can reduce saliva production, leading to halitosis. Opting for water over breath mints might address this issue more effectively.

3. Constipation: Dehydration can contribute to constipation by hindering proper digestion. Insufficient water intake may result in infrequent bowel movements, discomfort, and bloating.

4. Irritability: While sleep deprivation and hunger often influence mood (being “hangry”), dehydration can also exacerbate irritability. Feeling upset? Consider drinking some water before attributing your mood solely to external factors.

5.Unexplained hunger: Sometimes, feelings of hunger may stem from dehydration rather than genuine hunger. Drinking water and waiting for about 15 minutes may help alleviate this sensation.

As for recommended amount of fluid intake, the common guideline is to take eight glasses of water per day, each containing 8 ounces or 250ml. Eight glasses of water easy to remember, and it’s a reasonable goal. Fluid intake also includes juices, soups and broths.

Don’t overdo the intake of water though as this can cause electrolyte imbalances in the body. A rational approach is to only drink water when you’re thirsty.

Individual hydration needs vary based on factors such as activity level, environment, and health conditions. Consult with your healthcare professional to provide personalized recommendations tailored to your specific requirements.