Beat the heat with a well-serviced vehicle

With the summer temperatures continuing to soar every single day and no end in sight, it is inevitable to want to get out of the house and cool off. Before leaving though, drivers must ensure their cars are ready to hit the road first. With this, Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) is happy to announce that the beat the heat service promo, ongoing until 30 June.

Through this promo, all Honda customers are entitled to a free 50-point check-up with Tire and Battery Assessment. On top of this, additional discounts will be up for grabs upon availing any service offered at the dealership:

1. 10 percent discount on select General Repair parts — Tire, Battery, Brake Pad/Shoe, Air Conditioner Filter.

2. 20 percent discount on Air Conditioner Lubricant upon replacement of Honda Genuine Air Conditioner Filter.

3. 20 percent discount on selected official Honda merchandise — MUGEN, MODULO, and Honda Collection items.

To make things more exciting, the following freebies are available as well:

1. Wipe-down Disinfection Chemical — with a minimum spend of P3,000

2. Wipe-down Disinfection Chemical and Long-Life Coolant — with a minimum spend of P10,000.

Finally, customers with no recorded service visit within the past year are entitled to a P500 discount on Periodic Maintenance or General Repair Services and a free limited-edition Honda sticker upon spending a minimum amount of P3,000.

With these great deals, there is no better time to visit the nearest Honda Dealership now to stay cool with Honda all summer long. The Beat the Heat promo is available until 30 June.

Learn more about the Honda’s service programs and promotion packages at https://www.hondaphil.com/programs. Spend and save wisely by checking out the Periodic Maintenance Cost Calculator at https://www.hondaphil.com/pm-cost-calculator or book a service appointment at https://www.hondaphil.com/bookmyhonda. Honda dealers can also be found at https://www.hondaphil.com/dealer-finder.