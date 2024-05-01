Valenzuela puts up mobile showers

Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian has introduced mobile showers to help residents beat the scorching summer heat.

Under the initiative “pWEStong Presko: Libreng Shower Ngayong Summer,” the city government has procured two additional mobile showers equipped with all the necessities for a refreshing shower experience.

These mobile showers, which cost P12,750,000 in total, will be deployed to different barangays daily, starting with Barangay Parada.

Mayor Gatchalian’s initiative aims to provide free showers to Valenzuela families facing water shortages due to power interruptions. This not only ensures their cleanliness but also promotes their health during the heat wave.

The “pWEStong Presko: Libreng Shower Ngayong Summer” will tour every barangay daily in May so that Pamilyang Valenzuelanos experiencing water shortages can use the shower rooms for free.

“These mobile showers will roam around our community, and we will start here in Barangay Parada. It’s a free shower and a free toilet because we have communities with power interruptions, and they can’t take a shower because there’s no electricity in their house. That’s why our mobile shower will roam every day to avoid the diseases from the heat wave we’re experiencing now,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

Gatchalian also handed over four units of motorcycles to Barangay Parada, empowering their barangay police to maintain peace and order in the community.

This move is part of the city’s commitment to creating a safe and livable environment where residents can walk the streets without fear.