SWS: Involuntary hunger grows

The number of Filipino families who experienced involuntary hunger has increased slightly in the past three months, private pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) said.

Based on the SWS survey conducted last March but released only this week, 14.2 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger and not having anything to eat at least once in the past three months.

The latest figure is 1.6 points higher than the previous quarter last year, which was at 12.6 percent.

“The March 2024 hunger figure was 3.5 points above the 10.7 percent annual hunger rate of 2023, and the highest since the 16.8 percent in May 2021,” SWS said.

Of the 14.2 percent of families who experienced hunger, 12.2 percent faced moderate hunger, while 2 percent endured severe hunger.

Moderate hunger is defined as experiencing hunger “only once” or “a few times” in the last three months. Severe hunger, on the other hand, refers to those who experienced it “often” or “always” in the previous three months.

Highest in Manila

Metro Manila experienced the highest incidence of involuntary hunger.

The survey revealed that the highest incidence of involuntary hunger is still among families in Metro Manila at 19 percent, up by 6.3 percent from the 12.7 percent in December 2023.

Balance Luzon (or the areas outside Metro Manila) and the Visayas reported hunger rates of 15.3 percent and 15 percent, respectively, marking rises from 9.3 percent and 14.3 percent in December.

However, the hunger rate in Mindanao decreased to 8.7 percent from 12 percent in December.

The survey was conducted on 21-25 March with face-to-face interviews of 1,500 individuals aged 18 and above.