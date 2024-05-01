Marcos tells Pinoys to seek unity ahead of 2025 polls

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said that the Filipinos continue to seek unity as a guiding principle in governance ahead of the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

In his speech during the oathtaking of 33 new members of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) at a hotel in Manila, Marcos believes PFP should stick to the one he carried during the 2022 national elections since he said it resonated well with the public.

"What we've done is we've reorganized the PFP to ensure our party is ready for the upcoming 2025 elections. But the reason we've been doing this - because if you remember, in the last election, what we fought for, what we cried out for was unity," Marcos said.

Marcos said he was satisfied with the widespread acceptance of this message among the Filipinos on unity, resulting in favorable outcomes for his allies.

But he reiterated his belief that unity remains paramount in addressing the nation's challenges and advancing its interests.

"It's not that we want to dominate the entire political scene, but what we need to do is not dominate anything. What we need to do is bring all the different elements of society, all the different elements of the political structure, together so that we are all working together," Marcos said.

In the same speech, Marcos said he and the PFP had already started discussing the country's national political parties for alliances ahead of the midterm elections.

Marcos explained that he wanted to bring together diverse societal and political elements.

"We have organized a steering committee, we will then go and make our alliances with the different parties. Of course, LAKAS [CMD], the NPC, NP, NUP are there, especially in the House," Marcos said.

"But of course, we also need to talk to the governors, they have their own... they have local parties," he added.