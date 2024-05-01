Marcos tasks DMW to improve labor diplomacy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday tasked the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to improve labor diplomacy to ensure safe and ethical recruitment processes while providing just and humane conditions for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In his speech during the Labor Day event in Malacañang, Marcos explained that he wants DMW to ensure the safety and well-being of OFWs across the globe by making sure that the government will be there during their hour of need.

"Let us strengthen our efforts on labor diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral level, and realize our shared responsibility with host country to ensure safe and ethical recruitment processes and just and humane conditions for our OFWs," Marcos said.

"Let us also likewise provide forms of assistance to OFWs requiring welfare, repatriation, and reintegration services," Marcos added.

Marcos also tasked the DMW with mobilizing the P2.8 billion Aksyon Fund to support distressed OFWs, ensuring their safety and justice during global crises and emergencies.

Marcos reiterated his government's dedication to advocating for the rights of Filipino workers.

He also acknowledged the hard work and aspirations of Filipino workers to improve their families' lives, which he described as driving the nation's progress.

He emphasized this point while discussing the importance of the "Philippine Development Plan."

The President mentioned that his administration is actively seeking ways to improve the living conditions of Filipino laborers.

Last month, Hans Leo Cacdac was named the new secretary of the DMW. He assumed the role of officer-in-charge at the DMW after Susan Ople passed away in August 2023.

Marcos tasked Cacdac with the responsibility of safeguarding OFWs, particularly in their times of need.