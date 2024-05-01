Manila suspends in-person classes due to 'danger' heat index

The Manila City Government on Wednesday announced that face-to-face classes are suspended on Thursday, 2 May, and Friday, 3 May, due to "danger" heat index.

In an advisory, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said that all in-person classes in all levels in public school, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, and Universidad de Manila, are suspended.

Lacuna also advised schools to shift to alternative learning modality.

"Suspension of face-to-face classes for private schools in all levels, as well as national public institutions of higher education, shall be left to the discretion of their school administration," Lacuna said.

"However, I encourage all schools to implement any alternative mode of learning as it may also deem appropriate," she added.

Thirty-eight areas in the country are set to experience "danger" level of heat index on Thursday.