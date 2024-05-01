Manila gov't sprinkles water along España Blvd to alleviate heat

The Manila City Government on Wednesday sprinkled water along the España Boulevard to alleviate the heat.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the country is expected to endure extreme heat until mid-May.

The weather bureau, however, clarified that a heat wave is not being experienced in the country yet.

According to a PAGASA official, during these warm months, Metro Manila's average maximum temperature is 34°C to 35°C.

38 areas in the country are set to experience "danger" level of heat index on Thursday.

A heat index of 42°C to 51°C falls under the “danger” category, based on PAGASA's classification, and would likely cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, while heat stroke is probably with continued heat or sun exposure.

Meanwhile, due to the extreme heat, Manila City Government has adjusted the working hours in the city to 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting Thursday, 2 May.

The Department of Health (DOH) has so far recorded 77 cases of heat-related illness.