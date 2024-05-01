Manila cops arrest 6 ‘unruly’ protesters

Six protesters advocating for higher wages on Labor Day were arrested after clashes with Manila Police District (MPD) personnel near the United States Embassy in Manila.

MPD spokesperson Major Philipp Ines said the rallyists would face multiple charges, including violating Batas Pambansa No. 880 related to gatherings and vandalism.

Ines said the protesters had no permit and had gone beyond the designated protest area.

“Wala silang permit. Pinapayagan naman namin sila sa freedom park, kaso lumampas sila US Embassy, nanakit (They don’t have a permit. We allowed them in the freedom park, but they went past the US Embassy and hurt police officials),” Ines told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Meanwhile, the militant labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) criticized the arrests, condemning the MPD’s use of excessive force and calling for the immediate release of the detained protesters.

“The Manila Police District’s use of excessive force is an exposition of their true nature: servers of the rich and powerful, and protectors of the greedy. They exercise brutality as policy and leave little to no space for maximum tolerance, particularly near the United States embassy,” KMU said.

“We call for the immediate release of the US Emba 6, and a quick and impartial investigation into the MPD’s failure to observe maximum tolerance for our peaceful mobilization,” it added.