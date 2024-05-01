Makati City revolutionizes healthcare

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay announced on Monday that Yellow Card holders and their dependents will get free access to the country’s first digital PET/CT scanner at Makati Life Medical Center by the third quarter of this year.

“Acquiring a digital PET/CT scanner is part of our efforts to ensure that Makatizens have access to the best healthcare technologies available,” Mayor Abby said, adding that the cutting-edge diagnostic machine promises enhanced image clarity for early detection and treatment of cancer, heart diseases, and neurological conditions.

She said Makati aims to provide residents access to the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies.

“Advanced medical care should be accessible to everyone,” she said.

The PET/CT uMI 550, equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence, delivers precise diagnostic images that empower informed medical decisions.

The mayor and Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza recently witnessed the official signing ceremony led by Makati Life president and CEO, Dr. Dennis Sta Ana.

Other signatories included Paulo del Prado, a representative from Paeonmed; Mayank Nath, president and CEO of Operista; and Dr. Jusong Xia, president of International Business at United Imaging.

Under Mayor Abby’s administration, health initiatives have been at the forefront, from upgrading health facilities to offering free medicines and check-ups.

The Makati Life Medical Center, with its round-the-clock outpatient services, is set to become a hub of healthcare excellence for both residents and private patients.

As the 360-bed hospital gears up for full operation, specialized centers like the Cancer Center, Cardiac Center, and Physical Rehabilitation Medical Center will offer state-of-the-art treatments and facilities.

The Cancer Center is equipped with a linear accelerator for radiation therapies and a Cardiac Center that offers services like cardiac catheterization for angiography, open heart surgeries, and organ transplants.

The Physical Rehabilitation Medical Center will utilize robotics technology to treat disorders affecting joints and soft tissues.

Mayor Abby said the city’s Yellow Card holders will soon enjoy all these services and procedures for free.

In addition to free regular check-ups and consultations, Makati Life Medical Center offers annual physical examinations for Yellow Card holders aged 40 and above.

These go beyond the basic health check-up and laboratory and imaging tests by including further screenings such as metabolic, lipid, liver, and kidney profiles, among others, providing a thorough health assessment tailored to individual needs.

With the promise of cutting-edge healthcare services and advanced technologies, Makati residents can look forward to a healthier future under the mayor’s visionary leadership.