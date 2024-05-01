La Niña may come early in June

GENERAL Santos City — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) expects the La Niña phenomenon to come early by the month of June.

In an interview, PAGASA General Santos City chief Meteorological Officer, Binrio Biñan disclosed that about 10 to 13 tropical cyclones are possible to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility beginning next month.

Yesterday the SOCSKSARGEN Region has experienced heavy torrential rains totaling 28 millimeters amid the high heat index being brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

“We have an El Niño advisory and we also have La Niña watch. We really have to prepare for La Niña because it is possible to come in June or July that will definitely cause landslides and flashfloods,” Biñan said.

He explained that the rains being experienced are brought about by the inter tropical convergent zone affecting Southern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao has advised all residents to be vigilant and cautious dur to high possibility of floods and landslides near the rivers and mountainous areas.

Pacquiao, in a message disclosed that the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office is in full alert for any eventualities that might occur. Just this morning, Pacquiao has distributed financial assistance and sacks of rice to farmers of Barangay Buayan who were affected by the El Niño phenomenon.