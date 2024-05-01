Chinese wanted for fraud nabbed in NAIA

A Chinese passenger who was on the wanted list of foreign nationals due to suspected involvement in cyber fraud was taken into custody by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI port officers identified the passenger as Qin XingYe, a 28-year-old who was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 on 28 April after he attempted to depart the country via an AirAsia flight bound for Hong Kong.

According to the BI-NAIA, Qin was arrested after his name prompted a hit in the bureau's derogatory check after he presented himself for clearance at the primary inspection at the immigration departure counter.

"He was referred by the immigration officer to his supervisors, who verified his identity and later confirmed that the passenger and the person on the bureau's derogatory list are one and the same," said Tansingco.

The derogatory hit showed that Qin was placed on the immigration blacklist for being an undesirable alien and for overstaying and illegally working in the country.

BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BI-BCIU) acting chief Vincent Bryan Allas stated that the information showed the passenger was previously charged for engaging in cyber fraud activities and working in the country without a permit.

Allas added that Qin is now being detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while awaiting his deportation proceedings.