Chinese man wanted for cyber fraud nabbed

A Chinese passenger suspected of involvement in cyber fraud and wanted by foreign authorities was apprehended by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The passenger, identified as 28-year-old Qin XingYe, was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 on 28 April as he tried to board an AirAsia flight to Hong Kong.

BI port officers discovered his identity during clearance at the immigration departure counter.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco confirmed on Wednesday that Qin was flagged in the bureau’s derogatory check, revealing his status as an undesirable alien on the immigration blacklist for overstaying and illegal work in the Philippines.

“He was referred by the immigration officer to his supervisors, who verified his identity and later confirmed that the passenger and the person on the bureau’s derogatory list are one and the same,” Tansingco said.

Vincent Bryan Allas, acting chief of the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit, said Qin was previously charged with cyber fraud.

Qin is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, and is awaiting deportation proceedings.